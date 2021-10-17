Gary Neville finally realises Man United’s problem

“Today was no surprise…”

The penny is finally starting to drop with Gary Neville, after Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat to Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

United were completely outplayed, and if it weren’t for David de Gea in goal, it could have been a cricket score, something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted after the game.

Even Solskjaer’s most loyal defenders are now beginning to realise he is not good enough to be the team’s manager though, with Gary Neville being the perfect example.

Gary Neville on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Speaking after the game, he said: “There are issues, because the performances are nowhere near good enough. I said this a few weeks ago. The moment where they started to play half-decent teams, they were going to struggle.”

“The performances have been so shoddy all season. In terms of team performances. There have been some good results and great goals, but the overall performances are shoddy. It’s scrappy and scruffy to watch.”

Speaking about United’s fixtures run, he said that things are only going to get worse.

“That’s the problem. They know what’s coming… They’re now going to play against some of the best teams in the world. They’re playing against proper teams now.”

Speaking on Solskjaer’s tactics, he said: “They’re nowhere near good enough out of possession. They’re the weakest of all the teams at the top of the league, in terms of pressing. They don’t press. Man United without the ball are not good enough.”

“There is massive pressure, not coming by the way, it’s here. It was here before the international break, and it’s even more so today. And it’s not going to go away. And it should be there!”

“It’s Manchester United. They have spent a fortune, and they’ve got some of the best players in the world.”

While Neville, perhaps due to the nature of his brief managerial career, will never come out and say that the manager has to go, regularly criticising the tactics is as close as it will get to the former club captain identifying Solskjaer as the problem.

With extremely difficult fixtures on the horizon, this sort of talk from Neville might only get more blatant as the weeks go on.

