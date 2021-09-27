Gary Neville seems to address Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United’s problem

“When Manchester United are building up at the back or through midfield, I don’t know what’s coming next.”

Gary Neville has seemed to address Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United’s biggest problem going forward.

United have lost three out of their last four games, and are already knocked out of the Carabao Cup, a competition which many would have outlined as their best chance of winning a trophy this season.

With Solskjaer now three years in the job without a trophy, Neville seems to be worried about the direction the club is heading in under the Norwegian.

Gary Neville on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Speaking on his podcast on Sunday evening, he appeared to specifically call out the manager’s lack of identity: “I said it even when they were winning, even when Ronaldo scored – they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league. They don’t play well enough as a team.

“I think that you have to be a unit in possession and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games.

“You need patterns of play. You need a way of playing. I see a group of individuals playing in moments, with some patterns and combinations at times…

“They’ve got to come together as a team and start to define a style of play, and then you start to get results when you don’t play well. I think the way they are at the moment, they’ll always have days like that yesterday.”

He continued: “I’ve called them the odd bunch. Because I still look at them and see a team that wins games in moments. I look at Chelsea, I look at Liverpool and I look at City. They are teams. They put team performances in.

“Ole has got to get them into a team. I said this two weeks ago… It’s make or break, the Ronaldo signing. That’s not me putting pressure on the players or the manager, it’s a matter of fact.

“If you sign Cavani, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane, you’ve got to win a trophy in the next 12 or 18 months. They have to win a trophy.”

Neville also described the loss to West Ham last week as a “bad one”, as winning the Carabao Cup can often be a springboard for teams to go further and have more success.

He also maintained that he is not “Ole out”, and said that the club will see the current project through, largely because of how disappointing Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal’s time at the club was.

