Gary Neville on how Roy Keane dealt with Man United players not respecting club staff

Gary Neville has spoken about how Roy Keane used to deal with players at Manchester United showing a lack of respect to certain staff members at the club.

On a new episode of the podcast The Diary of a CEO, Neville told a story about players refusing to sign footballs for charity, and how Keane and Alex Ferguson dealt with them.

He was explaining that players would walk past Wendy, who was in charge of the balls situation, and when Keane saw her upset one day, he took action.

Gary Neville on Roy Keane

He said: “We looked after people. Little things like Wendy who used to get the charity balls signed. Roy Keane was like this as well.

“Wendy every Thursday would have 30 or 40 charity balls that we would sign and they would go to children’s charities or different charities in Manchester. Sometimes you’re in a rush. You’re a football player, you’re young. ‘Wendy I’ll sign them after my massage’, whatever poor excuse you’d give.

“One day Roy walked past Wendy, and she was a little bit upset, and only five players out of the 23 in the squad had signed the balls.

“Roy went upstairs, and said to Sir Alex ‘It’s an absolute disgrace, this has happened a couple of weeks now’. He killed us. He absolutely killed us.

“The lack of respect to walk past Wendy, who was there to get the charity balls signed, and not sign them for her. For Roy that was a dereliction of duty. A lack of respect, it’s not what you do.

“We’re equal in this football club. We treat each other equally. We look after one another. We make sure that we’re compassionate, and the idea of not doing things like that… It stands out.”

Neville went on to speculate who at the club would currently lead off the pitch the way people like Keane did, and where United would be if they had someone like him now.

