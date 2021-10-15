Gary Neville explains why Man United won’t win the league with Cristiano Ronaldo

“What they have to find now is a way of playing with Ronaldo in there.”

Gary Neville has attempted to explain why he thinks Manchester United won’t win the league with Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

During a recent episode of The Overlap, Neville was talking to Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes, as well as a host of fans of every Premier League team.

The subject of Ronaldo came up, and Neville tried to justify why he thinks this current United side is still not good enough to win a Premier League.

Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking about the Ronaldo signing, he said: “They had to do the deal. The club had to do the deal, Ole had to do the deal. With it comes big positives, but with it also comes problems.

“What’s the style of Man United? Are they a counter attacking team? That becomes difficult when you’re playing against teams that are inferior to you most of the time. What you get then is teams like Aston Villa and Everton counter attacking… A half-decent team against Man United will cut through them.

“There are big decisions that Ole is going to have to make in the next few weeks to compensate for Ronaldo coming.”

Gary Neville on Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many have called out Neville, as last season, he tweeted that all United needed to win the league was to bring in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane.

Varane, Kane and Sancho = title https://t.co/KpZ4ydFs8U — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 24, 2021

While many pointed out that three world class signings would see almost any team become favourites to win the league, others have asked why he feels that despite signing two out of the desired three, plus Ronaldo, is somehow not enough to be expected to win the league.

Neville addressed these criticisms, and said that his logic is based on a “knowledge of both players”.

He continued: “I just think that the team would be better (with Kane). What they have to find now is a way of playing with Ronaldo in there.

“I support the signing. I love him to bits. I couldn’t love him any more. But United have to find a way of playing to compensate for him, like we did 10 years ago. Scholes and Carrick were in midfield, we had Ji-Sung Park working like you wouldn’t believe. Wayne Rooney slogging up and down that right wing, and Carlos Tevez up and down around it.

“Everyone else was working like a dog to compensate for Ronaldo… But if you’re gonna get cut through on the counter attack, you ain’t gonna win any leagues.”

