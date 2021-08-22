Gary Neville says Klopp and Guardiola wouldn’t have signed Lukaku

“I didn’t think that Pep Guardiola would sign him, even if he needs a centre forward.”

Gary Neville has said that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola wouldn’t have signed Romelu Lukaku if he was available to the two clubs.

He also said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn’t sign him for Manchester United “because of what happened last time”.

However, he believes that Chelsea is the perfect club for the Belgian striker, and he feels he is the “missing piece of the puzzle”.

Gary Neville on Romelu Lukaku

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Arsenal, he said: “I know Chelsea had a good result last week, but the quicker they get him into the team and get him running, they will be a really strong Chelsea team. Stronger than the one that we’ve already seen at the end of last season.

“He’s an absolute guarantee for Chelsea. I said it a couple of weeks ago – I didn’t think that Pep Guardiola would sign him, even if he needs a centre forward. I don’t think Jurgen Klopp would sign him. I’m not sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would ever sign him again because of what happened last time. But he’s perfect for Chelsea.

“An absolute guarantee with 80 goals in the past two seasons. I just think historically with (Diego) Costa, with Didier Drogba, they’ve always had a great single striker. I think Lukaku is a great single striker.

“He’ll take the pressure off those around him, the supplementary players who are really talented, but don’t really carry the 25-30 goals that a team needs. He makes Chelsea serious title challengers. He is that piece of the jigsaw that Chelsea needed.”

🗣"He makes Chelsea title favourites."@GNev2 previews Arsenal vs Chelsea and thinks Romelu Lukaku will start for the Blues. pic.twitter.com/mqy0CNDQIx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2021

Lukaku is starting the game against Arsenal, while Mikel Arteta’s big money signing Ben White is missing the game after having tested positive for Covid-19.

