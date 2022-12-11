Gary Neville comes out with ridiculous comment following England loss

Baffling stuff.

Gary Neville has come out with a ridiculous comment following England’s quarter-final defeat to France on Saturday night.

Neville was covering the game in Qatar with the BBC, doing punditry on the defeat, and it’s clear he was upset after the game.

Neville referred to the referee as “a joke”, because he didn’t give England a free-kick in the buildup to France’s first goal of the game.

The former England defender was fuming, saying: “He had an absolute nightmare. A joke of a referee. I’m not saying it was all down to England’s defeat – people will say it is excuses – but he’s just a bad referee, rank bad.

“It’s a simple decision. He kicks his leg away – I’m not sure why that isn’t a foul. He’s nibbled and he’s kicked him. It should be a free-kick. (Dayot) Upamecano has tried to win the ball on three or four occasions where can’t win the ball, on (Bukayo) Saka, on (Harry) Kane.”

Neville’s comments, while harsh in the first place, are made all the more strange when you take into account that England were given two penalties in the match.

Kane scored the first but missed the second, with much being made about the manner in which he smashed the ball over the bar with just minutes to go.

Gary Neville criticises referee of England vs France

There has been a trend throughout this tournament in particular of people publicly criticising referees, with Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez referring to the official of Argentina vs Netherlands as “useless“.

This particular incident seems to be Neville speaking in the heat of the moment, as he appears to have calmed down in the aftermath of the game.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Neville said that he was impressed with England throughout the tournament, and that this defeat is “a part of a journey”.

🗣 "I still feel like it's an evolution, it's part of a journey."@GNev2 is positive about England following their World Cup exit to France #FIFAWorldCup #ENG pic.twitter.com/3LxHX7NhUL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2022

