Gary Neville outlines two Man United players who will be exposed

“They will get exposed, basically…”

Manchester United defeated Norwich 1-0 on Saturday evening thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo goal, but Gary Neville was not all that impressed by the performance.

Neville said that Ralf Rangnick’s team did not play with the same intensity they did against Crystal Palace last Sunday, and that they were lucky to escape with the three points.

While he said that Rangnick is clearly trying to change the system, he outlined two players in particular that are going to struggle.

He said that Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles will be exposed by better teams than Norwich, and that he was surprised by the lack of energy United had in the match in general.

Gary Neville on Ralf Rangnick’s system

He said: “It wasn’t a good performance. Against any other team in the league that would have caused them problems. If they go to Brentford and play like that they’re in trouble. He’ll take that week all day long. Two 1-0 wins.

“It was Norwich’s lack of quality… Today I thought that any other team in the league that had any sort of quality about them would have caused real problems.

“The one thing that Ralf Rangnick had to try and fix first was the defensive problems, and make them tougher to play against. I don’t think they were tough to play against.”

Gary Neville on Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles

He continued: “The big mystery of today for me is why Man United were so lacking in energy. I thought they would be a lot better than that after having a free week to prepare. We’ll know a little bit more on Tuesday night.

“Rangnick is still finding out about his players. I think there will be a problem with this system when they play against a team with good full-backs, with more quality. Dalot and Telles will get exposed.

“Fernandes and Sancho won’t be able to get out in time by the time a Cancelo or a Robertson or an Alexander-Arnold are running down the wing. But they’ve got a few months before they play those types of players…”

🗣 "I do think there will be a problem with this system when they play against a team with good full-backs, Dalot and Telles will get exposed."@GNev2 worries that the Man United team won't be able to play the current system against a better opposition pic.twitter.com/tCUqReuOy7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021

Man United 1-0 Norwich

United’s captain Harry Maguire agreed with Neville’s sentiments, insisting that they will need to play better than they did on Saturday going forward.

Next up is Brentford away on Tuesday night, where Rangnick and his team will hope to make it three wins from three.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Telles, gary neville, Manchester United