Gary Neville explains why Ralf Rangnick has a tough job on his hands

“He’s got a big job to do…”

Gary Neville has explained why he believes Ralf Rangnick has a tough job on his hands at Manchester United.

Rangnick is expected to be in attendance at Old Trafford for Thursday night’s game against Arsenal, though his first game as interim manager will not be until Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Neville, while excited about the appointment, doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself, as he believes it’s not going to easy for the German.

Speaking to zujuGP during a Facebook live Q&A, Neville talked about what a successful season would be for the club, given where they are now.

He also outlined why he feels Rangnick has such a difficult task on his hands.

Gary Neville on Ralf Rangnick

He said: “We’re 12 points behind Chelsea, had a terrible start to the season and obviously the manager has lost his job.

“For Ralf Rangnick, I think to finish in the top four would be a successful season.

“He has got to somehow get those players, who have looked so disconnected and disjointed in the last two or three months, he’s got to get them sorted straight away.

“They have lost all their confidence, they haven’t really got a system of play and are not very good defensively.

“He’s got a big job to do but top four has to be the target for him this season.”

Ralf Rangnick’s run of games

While there are of course no easy games in the Premier League, Rangnick could not have asked for a more straightforward run of matches for his first few weeks in charge.

In the league, United’s next six games are against Crystal Palace, Norwich, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle and Burnley.

If he gets a few wins under his belt early, the pressure may come off Rangnick a bit and he can really start to work at implementing his style.

