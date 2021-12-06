Gary Neville explains what Man United should do with Ralf Rangnick

He doesn’t want the club making the same mistake they did with Solskjaer.

Gary Neville has explained what Manchester United should do with Ralf Rangnick, now that his time as interim manager has begun.

Neville was speaking with Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football about Rangnick’s first game in charge, where United ran out 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

United won the game, keeping their first clean sheet in 16 games, ahead of a busy run of fixtures for Rangnick’s side.

Neville discussed the performance against Palace, while also telling United’s board what he feels they should do with the manager.

Gary Neville on Ralf Rangnick.

He said that he believes that if Rangnick does well this season, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him the job on a longer basis.

However, United should then move him upstairs immediately, if a world class manager becomes available, Neville believes.

He said: “I think he’s going to coach the club. Coach the team for six months and then coach the club for two years…

“Where it went wrong with Ole… Let’s say that there isn’t anyone available at the end of the season, that would be world class, and Rangnick has a good six months. I wouldn’t be against him staying on, as a United fan.”

He made the point that United missed out on Mauricio Pochettino and stuck with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, when they should have pulled the trigger.

“If there is a world class manager available at the end of the season and Rangnick has done a good job I would say then they should appoint the world class manager.”

Neville, who was a loyal supporter of Solskjaer, admitted that he was quite impressed by Rangnick’s first game in charge, highlighting one key change to the team.

He said: “They were tougher to play against and harder to beat, I think job number one was done.”

