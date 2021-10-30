Close sidebar

Gary Neville engages in Twitter spat with Mino Raiola

by Rudi Kinsella
Gary Neville has hit back at Mino Raiola, after the infamous agent claimed that Manchester United’s offer to sign Erling Haaland was better than Borussia Dortmund’s.

Dortmund’s CEO recently claimed that United offered more money for Haaland, but Raiola intervened and said that the German club was the “right place” for the world class striker.

Neville clearly took issue with Raiola’s comments, insisting that “we all know why” the agent wanted Haaland to go to Dortmund instead of Manchester.

He tweeted: “He structures his deals with clubs that will give him a large percentage of the transfer fee when the player leaves.”

In the past, Neville said that United should never deal with Raiola again, because of some of the quotes the agent has emerged with in relation to Paul Pogba.

Raiola has been extremely vocal over the past number of years about how allegedly unhappy Pogba is in Manchester, and regularly teases a move back to Juventus for the Frenchman.

Neville one day had enough of his antics, and said: “Great, well done but Manchester United have got a big problem whilst they’ve got a star player in the dressing room who has an agent is categorically going to go out the night before the biggest game of the season. The lack of respect!

“The guy should never be dealt with again by this football club. This football club has got to stand still and look at what is happening.”

At the time, Micah Richards pointed out that United were chasing Haaland, and that they would have to deal with Raiola as a result.

Neville replied: “They can’t go and sign another player with that agent, they cannot do that. Enough is enough.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not United follow Neville’s advice if one of the most talented footballers in the world becomes available…

