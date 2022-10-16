Gary Neville responds to Labour Party boycotting Qatar World Cup

A difficult situation for the former Man United man, but not awkward, apparently.

Gary Neville has responded to the news that the Labour Party are going to be boycotting the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Neville, who recently joined the Labour Party, also announced not too long ago that he would be working in Qatar at the World Cup.

Neville will be covering the games for beIN SPORTS and ITV, despite occasionally criticising those behind the organisation of this tournament.

It was reported on Sunday morning that the Labour Party would be boycotting the World Cup, with one Twitter user asking Neville if this was “awkward for Neville”.

He responded: “I don’t do awkward. That’s the position the Labour Party MP’s should take. Are you one of those that thinks everyone has to be the same within the same team? I’m not. I will go over and enjoy the and speak about all the issues that face a World Cup in the Middle East and Qatar.”

Gary Neville on Qatar World Cup

When somebody suggested that Neville was simply working in Qatar for a “massive payday”, he replied: “If you think I make decisions based on money you’re wrong but happy for you to go with it! The money will make no difference to me whatsoever.”

Neville has often been outspoken about the abuses and controversies allegedly committed by the Conservative Party in England, which is why many were surprised to see him willingly operate in a country which a number of human rights offences have reportedly occurred.

However, Neville has been openly promoting the Qatar World Cup on his own YouTube channel The Overlap, and will jet off to work in the Middle East in a few weeks, much to the fury of Simon Jordan. More on that here.

