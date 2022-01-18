Gary Neville calls for no more Premier League postponements

Is he talking sense?

Gary Neville has called for there to be no more Premier League postponements, as he believes teams are trying to take advantage of the system currently in place.

The former Manchester United captain spoke about the cancellations on Friday night, while doing punditry on Brighton vs Crystal Palace, and he did not pull his punches.

Speaking specifically about Arsenal, who successfully got their game against Spurs postponed due to a combination of Covid cases, injuries, suspensions and AFCON, Neville insisted it has gone too far.

He said: “If it was purely down to Covid in extraordinary circumstances where there was 10 or 15 players out, but we’re now talking about teams for the last few weeks where there’s no doubt they’ve been calling games off based upon whether they think they’ve got the best squad or team to win a game. It’s got to stop.”

He has since doubled down on those comments, as Burnley vs Watford (which was due to take place on Tuesday night) has been called off.

He tweeted: “33 players and staff test positive for Covid out of 13,600 tests. We don’t know the exact breakdown between players and staff but it’s clear that now we must stop calling fixtures off. Jan 1st should have been the last date allowed for cancellations. Come on.”

33 players and staff test positive for Covid out of 13,600 tests. We don’t know the exact breakdown between players and staff but it’s clear that now we must stop calling fixtures off. Jan 1st should have been the last date allowed for cancellations. Come on @premierleague @EFL — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 17, 2022

Neville also clashed with Ian Wright on the subject over the weekend. Despite stating it wasn’t about Arsenal, Wright took issue with the fact that Neville seemed to be speaking up more about the North London Derby than any other game.

He even implied that Neville was particularly annoyed that it was going to impact Super Sunday on Sky Sports.

"FROM NOW ON" 😂 😳 It's not about Arsenal or the fans. It's about no more Super Sunday on Sky! https://t.co/wQgt3vYXjy — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 15, 2022

The Premier League postponements have become somewhat confusing, as on the same day Arsenal’s game against Spurs was cancelled, Leeds took on West Ham with a seriously depleted squad.

Neville, like many others, feels as though action must be taken by the league.

