Gary Neville has bold take on next Man United manager

Gary Neville has offered his insight into the Manchester United managerial situation, amid reports Erik ten Hag was interviewed by the club this week.

Neville said that he expects an announcement from the club very soon, going as far as saying it could be before United’s next match.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “If formal interviews have started and with it being such a public process I would expect a new manager announcement within a week or so.”

He also stated that he would rather United hire Mauricio Pochettino, while also accepting the fact that ten Hag is the favourite among United fans.

Gary Neville on Mauricio Pochettino

Personally i would go for Pochettino but Ten Hag is the massive favourite of United fans to take the club forward. That’s if it is a clear choice between the 2. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022

He then namedropped Thomas Tuchel, after his colleague Jamie Carragher tipped United to try and bring the Chelsea manager in at the end of the season.

Pochettino has the advantage of having worked in the Premier League before, and “knowing the league”, though his time at PSG has caused some to have their doubts about his ability to deal with superstars in the dressing room.

If he does come to United, he will have his fair share of personalities to deal with, similar to how things are for him in France.

Ten Hag on the other hand has less experience at the very top level, but is seen by many as more tactically astute than Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has taken himself out of the running for Man United’s new assistant manager, following reports that suggested he put himself forward for the job, with the club said to be hoping to hire a former player.

The former club captain tweeted to ask “who is feeding this sh*t” to journalists, clearly not happy with the reports.

Who’s feeding you this sh*t! Put myself forward yanoooooo 😂😂 https://t.co/RbqE8yjmub — Dr Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 23, 2022

