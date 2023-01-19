Gary Neville pinpoints problem that resulted in Man United conceding

A small change and things could have been oh so different.

Gary Neville has pinpointed a major problem with how Manchester United defended in the dying moments of Wednesday night’s draw with Crystal Palace.

Man United conceded a last-minute equaliser thanks to an outrageous free-kick from Michael Olise, but Neville reckons United could have done more to stop the ball flying into the top corner.

Neville took to social media shortly after United conceded and wrote: “That wall was never big enough. He was always going to shoot!”

Gary Neville on Man United wall

When a follower responded to ask what United could have done differently, Neville responded: “Put the taker off! A massive wall with big players in makes it more difficult for a taker. That wall lacked presence and made it look inviting.”

While the United players perhaps could have done more to put Olise off, there was certainly nothing David de Gea could have done, as the ball smacked in off the underside of the crossbar.

This result will prove to be a real kick in the teeth for Erik ten Hag, as he will know that holding out for just a few more minutes would have made all the difference going into Sunday’s game against Arsenal.

Had United won the game, and then beaten Arsenal, they would have only been three points off the league-leaders, and perhaps began to think they were in a title race.

This draw will likely bring United’s fans back down to earth, and serve as a reminder that their main aim this season should be to finish inside the top four, and try to win a trophy, considering they are in a decent position in all three cup competitions.

