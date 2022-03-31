Gary Neville makes worrying Mikel Arteta prediction for Arsenal fans

“They’re not going to compete…”

Gary Neville has made a worrying prediction about Mikel Arteta that Arsenal fans will not want to hear.

A few weeks into the season, a large chunk of Arsenal fans wouldn’t have been too concerned about Arteta potentially leaving the club.

They were far closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places, and Arteta’s time at the club looked to be coming to an end.

However, he has since turned things around, and has Arsenal playing some excellent football, while also getting results.

They must now be considered favourites to finish in the top four ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, and have a young, exciting squad that Arsenal fans can get behind.

Neville’s latest comments might worry Arsenal fans who want Arteta to stick around for the future though.

Gary Neville on Mikel Arteta

On the most recent episode of The Overlap, he said that if Arsenal finish fourth, which looks likely, Arteta will feel as though there is no way to improve from there.

He said: “My concern is, Arteta finishes fourth this season, still it’s a long way to go… If he finishes fourth, in some ways it’s as good as he can get. That’s sad!

“You’ve got Pep, Klopp, United and Chelsea (to compete with). Where can they go? They’re not going to compete…

“I’m just saying. Arteta is a brilliant coach and I love his ideas. The maximum is being achieved with those players. But if he gets to fourth, if he’s really hard about it, he’d probably say ‘That’s the best I can do there, I’m doing now to do my next job'”.

Jamie Carragher then agreed that Arsenal will need significant improvements if they are to kick on from finishing fourth, insisting they need to sign a top striker to kick on from there.

