Gary Neville clarifies Mason Greenwood tweets

An explanation from the former Man United captain.

Gary Neville has clarified why he chose to share two tweets about the Mason Greenwood situation after news broke that the Manchester United player’s charges had been dropped.

Neville was responding to the news that Greenwood had his charges dropped, with the Man United youngster stating that he is “relieved” the matter is now “over”.

While the majority of people close to United have yet to comment on the situation, Neville retweeted and liked posts on Twitter to let football fans know his thoughts on the situation.

Neville liked and retweeted the tweets from Nazir Afzal, a former prosecutor within the Crown Prosecution Service, who referred to Greenwood as “an innocent man”.

The Tweet read: “Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped by the Prosecutors. What’s changed you may ask? It appears that (some) witnesses will no longer support a prosecution & new evidence came to light. It happens. He is an innocent man, that’s all we need to know.”

Afzal added: “You are innocent till PROVEN guilty. We don’t have trial by media. We don’t have evidence that any witnesses were lying. We don’t do ‘victim or complainant blaming’. Prosecutors have to be sure there is a realistic prospect of conviction by a jury on the evidence they have. They don’t.”

Gary Neville on Mason Greenwood situation

Neville was criticsed for retweeting the posts from Afzal, and he shared a Tweet of his own to explain what had happened on his end.

He wrote: “I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal (the former director of public prosecutions). This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women.”

I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal. ( the former director of public prosecutions ). This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 2, 2023

Many have since objected to Neville’s use of the word “clumsy”, as not only did he like the Tweet, but he also retweeted it.

Man United’s statement on the Greenwood situation can be read here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Mason Greenwood