Gary Neville makes Marcus Rashford prediction for England

Gareth Southgate has a tough decision on his hands.

Gary Neville has said that he expects Marcus Rashford to start against Senegal in England’s first knockout game on Sunday.

Rashford made his first start of the tournament on Tuesday night against Wales, and he repaid Gareth Southgate’s faith with a brace in a 3-0 win.

Rashford is now the joint top scorer of the 2022 World Cup, despite only starting one game, after he came on and scored against Iran in England’s opening match.

Rashford’s brace on Tuesday night could open the door for him to start for England going forward, something which Neville believes will happen against Senegal on Sunday.

Gary Neville on Marcus Rashford for England

Neville talked about how good Rashford has been over the past six months, and praised him for finding the right balance between his work on and off the pitch.

He said that Man United were right not to sell him, and that both club and country are reaping the rewards of his good form now.

He said: “I was delighted that he got the two goals in the second-half. I think he’s pushed himself into a position where I think he will start on Sunday.

“He’s the one I think is guaranteed to start on the wide position, with Harry Kane playing in the middle. It’s the other side that I’m not so sure about.”

"There were people saying Marcus Rashford needed to be sold by Manchester United" 🔴 Gary Neville on Rashford being back in top form 🔊pic.twitter.com/OdAIPLqhGT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2022

If Rashford is to start, it will most likely be off the left-hand side, where he plays his best football, though this is not a guarantee.

Two of his goals in the World Cup so far have come from the right-hand side, which will lead Southgate to believe that he is well able to play there.

If Neville is correct, this would leave one wide spot to be filled by the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden or Raheem Sterling.

