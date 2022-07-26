Gary Neville debunks “slander” about his managerial record

And of course, Jamie Carragher has had his say…

Gary Neville has taken to Twitter to debunk “slander” about his La Liga managerial record.

Neville had a brief stint in charge of Valencia, that didn’t exactly go to plan, with the former Man United captain only managing 28 games.

One of these games was a particularly embarrassing defeat to Barcelona, with his Valencia side suffering a 7-0 defeat to Barcelona. However, Neville has felt the need to debunk a myth that has been liked almost 35,000 times at the time of writing on Twitter.

A fanpage named Barca Worldwide tweeted to say that Neville coached Valencia for just 14 games, and that he lost all 14.

Gary Neville the manager

Neville replied to correct the account, saying he managed 28 games, winning 10, drawing seven and losing 11. As he informed Jamie Carragher, this left him with a 35% win record.

Barcelona fans are very annoyed but this is slander! 😂 My record in Valencia

Played 28

Won 10

Draw 7

Lost 11@Carra23 fyi 35% win record 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/9X4j4pmG0n — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 26, 2022

Carragher replied to point out that four of Neville’s 10 wins came in the Spanish domestic cup, tweeting to say: “Thank god for the Copa del Rey!”

Neville has riled up Barcelona fans with his recent tweet about the ongoing Frenkie de Jong transfer situation.

He tweeted to say that the player should convince legal action against Barcelona over wages he is owed, that he has not yet been paid.

He wrote: “De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him! A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. FifPro should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”

This resulted in Barcelona fans replying to him criticising him, which resulted in this “slander” being posted about his managerial record.

De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 25, 2022

De Jong is being heavily linked with Man United, but time is running out on getting the deal over the line.

Read next: Gabby Agbonlahor responds to Richard Keys with serious allegation

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville