Gary Neville unhappy with Man United’s transfer activity

Gary Neville has made it clear that he is unhappy with Manchester United’s current transfer activity, insisting the club need to get their business done earlier.

So far, Man United have made no signings, while Liverpool have brought in Darwin Nunez and Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland.

Spurs have had an excellent window so far, while Arsenal are believed to be trying hard to sign Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, United fans are seeing various links on a daily basis, with none having come to fruition thus far.

Gary Neville on Man United transfer activity

He tweeted: “I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH (Erik ten Hag) needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! It happens soon…”

Man United transfer news

United have had a number of exits so far this summer, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all having left already.

This means they will need quite a few signings this summer, and you would think they will start coming in sooner rather than later.

Reports emerged earlier in the week to suggest United had made contact with Christian Eriksen over a potential move, though the Dane is said to want to play Champions League football this season.

Frenkie de Jong appears to be at the top of United’s priorities, with the Dutchman having worked with ten Hag in the past. If United do sign one of the two talented midfielders, you would think they will also look to strengthen in the central defence area too.

