Gary Neville compares Man United to Soccer Aid team

“It was a struggle. That was a struggle…”

Gary Neville has compared Manchester United to a Soccer Aid team, after the 1-1 draw against Leicester on Saturday.

United drew the home game, essentially confirming they will not be playing in the Champions League next season.

Neville, who was on commentary for the game, was extremely disappointed afterwards, insisting that another season had drifted away for United.

Fred, one of United’s only strong performers on the day, scored the only goal for the home team, while Kelechi Ihenacho for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who will consider themselves unlucky not to have got all three points.

Gary Neville on Man United

Speaking on his podcast, Neville said: “It was a struggle. That was a struggle. I was expecting Man United today to come and win this game. To put pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham.

“They’re way off it, absolutely way off it. We didn’t have an idea what they were going to do before the game, and the players didn’t know what they were going to do.

“We’ve been so fortunate with the amount of quality games we’ve seen. Barring Norwich, every team you look at know what they’re doing. There are no easy games. It’s a tough Premier League, this.

“But this Man United team, for what they’ve had spent on it, they haven’t got a clear idea. And that’s been the case all season.”

He continued: “Leicester deserved to win today. United didn’t deserve a point… This team just need to get to the end of the season.”

He then said he felt like he was watching a game from the Covid era, where fans were not allowed in the stadium.

He said: “I got announced that I was playing in Soccer Aid this week and I thought I was watching it [in the] first half. It wasn’t good.”

