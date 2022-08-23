Footage emerges showing Gary Neville’s response to Man United goals

He could be heard screaming even though he pulled the microphone away.

Footage has emerged showing Gary Neville’s response to Manchester United’s goals against Liverpool on Monday night.

Neville was on commentary duty alongside Martin Tyler and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, and as always, he let his love of the club he used to play for shine through on a number of occasions.

Sky Sports have released a camera angle that was being used during the game purely to focus on the commentators, and it shows just how much the win meant to Neville, after such a terrible start to the season.

Those who were watching the game on Sky Sports may have heard a scream from somebody who sounded a lot like Neville after the first goal went in, and this angle confirms that it was indeed him.

He did something very similar when Marcus Rashford made it 2-0, while Carragher watched on in anger, and Tyler attempted to commentate on what was actually happening.

Gary Neville celebrates Man United goals

Oh we have missed comms cam…😅🎙️ @GNev2 pic.twitter.com/Mfb9mLdTKb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 23, 2022

While neither Neville nor Carragher hide their allegiances when working, this level of screaming is a first, and one that we don’t expect to see too often throughout the rest of the season.

In the past, Carragher openly celebrated a goal that looked like it might have won Liverpool their first ever Premier League title, shouting “Mo Salah you little dancer” into the microphone.

Gary Neville on Man United

Speaking after the game, Neville finally had the chance to praise the United players, insisting he was proud of the performance they put in.

He said: “I’m really proud as a Manchester United fan watching these players and I never thought I’d say that after the past few weeks.

“The fight, spirit and energy from Manchester United was brilliant.

“I’m absolutely stunned, I didn’t think that was possible. I couldn’t believe what I was watching in those first 45 minutes. I didn’t think Manchester United were capable. This is a massive turnaround.”