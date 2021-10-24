Close sidebar

Gary Neville explains why he is “confident” going into Man United vs Liverpool

by Rudi Kinsella
neville man united liverpool

Quite the prediction…

Gary Neville has explained why he is “confident” as a Manchester United fan going into Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

The former United club captain said that he thinks United have what it takes to beat Liverpool, despite the incredible form that the Merseyside club are in.

Outlining the reasons behind his confidence, Neville said that the fans at Old Trafford will play a big part, and that they will make Liverpool “uncomfortable”.

Gary Neville on Man United vs Liverpool

He said: “I am confident, Manchester United have a manager who when he needs a result, he gets one. I think they’ve got a group of players who have the ability to step up in big games, they’re the big game players.

“I think there will be a crowd out there today who do make this Jurgen Klopp Liverpool team quite uncomfortable. I think that, other than the game last year which was played without a crowd, they’ve found it difficult here. They’ve not quite shown the belief at times.

“I am confident in United today, not necessarily that they’ll win the title, but I do think they’ll turn up today.”

Graeme Souness on the other hand said that there will be “only one winner”, and that could be a “very difficult day” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Man United vs Liverpool

While team news will emerge shortly, early reports suggest that Bruno Fernandes could be a doubt for the game, while Raphael Varane is also expected to miss out.

Marcus Rashford is back from his spell on the sidelines, and in good form too, which Solskjaer will be delighted about.

Liverpool on the other hand have no real injury concerns aside from Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alacantara. Curtis Jones is back in training and could be in line to feature in the crucial game.

Man United vs Liverpool kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday from Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Jamie Carragher does not think Cristiano Ronaldo will win Man United a Premier League title

Ricardo Pepi: Man United and Liverpool battle it out for prolific teenage striker

Finland v Ireland: TV channel, kick-off time and squad news for World Cup qualifier