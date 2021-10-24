Gary Neville explains why he is “confident” going into Man United vs Liverpool

Quite the prediction…

Gary Neville has explained why he is “confident” as a Manchester United fan going into Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

The former United club captain said that he thinks United have what it takes to beat Liverpool, despite the incredible form that the Merseyside club are in.

Outlining the reasons behind his confidence, Neville said that the fans at Old Trafford will play a big part, and that they will make Liverpool “uncomfortable”.

Gary Neville on Man United vs Liverpool

He said: “I am confident, Manchester United have a manager who when he needs a result, he gets one. I think they’ve got a group of players who have the ability to step up in big games, they’re the big game players.

“I think there will be a crowd out there today who do make this Jurgen Klopp Liverpool team quite uncomfortable. I think that, other than the game last year which was played without a crowd, they’ve found it difficult here. They’ve not quite shown the belief at times.

“I am confident in United today, not necessarily that they’ll win the title, but I do think they’ll turn up today.”

🗣 "I am confident, Manchester United have a manager who when he needs a result, he gets one."@GNev2 says Manchester United have big game players and with the atmosphere at Old Trafford it will make things uncomfortable for Klopp's Liverpool pic.twitter.com/UTePMcSFRZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Graeme Souness on the other hand said that there will be “only one winner”, and that could be a “very difficult day” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

🗣 "We see a nervousness from Gary." 🗣 "There's only one winner today." Graeme Souness has started to get the digs in at @GNev2 early doors ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/gks4Cmql4E — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Man United vs Liverpool

While team news will emerge shortly, early reports suggest that Bruno Fernandes could be a doubt for the game, while Raphael Varane is also expected to miss out.

Marcus Rashford is back from his spell on the sidelines, and in good form too, which Solskjaer will be delighted about.

Liverpool on the other hand have no real injury concerns aside from Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alacantara. Curtis Jones is back in training and could be in line to feature in the crucial game.

Man United vs Liverpool kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday from Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester United