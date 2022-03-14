Gary Neville makes bold accusation about Man United players

Quite a strong accusation to make.

Gary Neville has made an extremely bold accusation about some of Manchester United players after Sunday’s win over Spurs.

United defeated Spurs 3-2 in what was a seriously exciting game from start to finish, and featured a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass.

However, Neville didn’t want to look past the drama that is seemingly ongoing at the club, specifically to do with players unhappy to be left out of the Starting XI.

Ronaldo and Rashford have both been disappointed with being left out as of late, and Neville suggested that some of the players on the bench are actively rooting against those who are on the pitch instead of them.

Gary Neville on Man United players

He said: “The two teams at the top at the moment, the managers have got complete control in their clubs. Complete trust, faith, belief all the way through.

“Pep can leave out Raheem Sterling last Sunday in the derby and nobody bats an eyelid. He brought Jack Grealish in and no one thought that would happen before the game. But nobody even thinks about it. They just get on with it because he’s got complete control.

“Man United haven’t had that for a number of years… We’ve all been left out at times and felt ‘that’s harsh’, but you go into that dressing room and the guy that’s taken your place, you say ‘go on, have a good one today’.

“Man United haven’t got that dressing room at this moment in time. I think they’ll have lads sat on the bench watching their teammates thinking ‘I hope the guy that goes in for me has a bad game today’. I genuinely think it’s that…”

Roy Keane was in agreement, insisting that he does like when players are unhappy to be on the bench, but that it can’t impact those on the pitch.

Keane and Neville were both disappointed with Ronaldo’s antics as of late, specifically what he did against Brentford earlier in the season. More on that here.

