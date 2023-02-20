Gary Neville on why he “loves” Wout Weghorst

Safe to say he’s a fan…

Gary Neville has explained why he “loves” Wout Weghorst, despite his divisive start to life as a Manchester United player.

Weghorst has played every game since joining the club on loan from Burnley in January, but he has only scored one goal, which came against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Despite not being clinical in front of goal, Weghorst has really put a shift in on the pitch, playing in a number of different positions and given it his all when it comes to pressing and closing down.

Speaking in the most recent episode of his podcast, Neville explained why he “loves” the Dutch forward.

Gary Neville on Wout Weghorst

He said: “I love Wout Wehghorst. We shouldn’t laugh, but there are times today… You have to admire Erik ten Hag picking him for every single match.

“I asked Ten Hag about that before the game. He feels he brings something to the team, and I can see why. Man United last season, there was this debate about whether or not they could press with Cristiano Ronaldo. They couldn’t close down from the front. They couldn’t press. You have to be able to press in the modern game.

“What Weghorst does, he’s very good in transition. He’s very good defending set-pieces. He’s very good when they’re in shape and he’s watching space. He’s doing a vital job for a team that has got a lot of attacking talent.

“That’s why he’s playing every week.”

Neville concluded by saying that all Weghorst needs to do to be a success at this point is to score a few more goals.

Weghorst has only scored the one since joining in January, despite playing in every game, though he has been moved deeper at times. More on that here.

