Gary Neville reveals the one time he went too far during punditry

Gary Neville has revealed the one time he went too far during punditry, where he feels he “attacked” a player.

The player in question was former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. Karius had a number of high profile errors during his brief time at Liverpool, including two major ones in the 2017/2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Neville said that Karius wasn’t a “good” goalkeeper, and that Liverpool wouldn’t win the league with him starting.

He said: “It’s tough to win the league without a good goalkeeper, it is tough. He’s not good enough that goalkeeper.

“You could see actually in his first game, was it against United on a Monday night? He looks nervous and he isn’t good enough.”

Gary Neville “went too far” on Loris Karius

Speaking about his quotes from back in 2016, Neville has admitted that he “overstepped the mark”.

“I think I have overstepped the mark once in punditry when I have attacked a player that was above and beyond what I should have done as an ex-pro,’ he said.

“I went too far on Loris Karius. I said Liverpool would never win the league with him in goal. I look back now and think I criticised that lad too much for his age and his position.

“I actually think I was right but that doesn’t mean I should have done it. I went too far.”

Gary Neville on sacking managers

However, he maintained that regardless of what he is said about players, he will never ask for a manager to be sacked, insisting it’s not his style.

He said: “When I see another pundit calling for any sacking, I cringe. My stomach turns. My line is crossed with that. Maybe their line is in a different place.”

Recently, Neville pulled up some of his old tweets in an attempt to explain his controversial stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

