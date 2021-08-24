“I think he’ll go to fifth gear.”

Gary Neville has predicted that Chelsea star Kai Havertz will reach “Eden Hazard” levels over the coming seasons.

Monday Night Football returned for West Ham United’s 4-1 win over Leicester City, and Neville and Jamie Carragher were asked to give some predictions for the upcoming season.

When asked to give their thoughts on who would be the best “young talent” in the league this season, Neville went for Havertz, who has established himself as a starter in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

“I actually think Havertz has gone up a level, but I also think he’s in third gear. I think he’ll go to fourth gear, and I think he’ll go to fifth gear,” Neville said about the young German.

“I think he could become an absolutely great player. When he really fills out into his body, and he will do… He’s already a great runner with the ball, when he gets more confidence and belief, in two years time I think we could be seeing someone who is absolutely up there.

“I remember what Chelsea did with Eden Hazard, he went from here, to here, to here. I think that’s what Havertz will do.”

Neville discussed the German’s abilities after mocking Carragher for saying that Chelsea shouldn’t have signed him last season, and accusing the former Liverpool player of “not fancying Havertz” when he was bought.

Havertz scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the Champions League final against Manchester City, and is key to how Tuchel likes to set up his team from an attacking perspective.

🗣"You are one of those people who grabs parts of an argument, plays it the way he wants and sticks it into his Mail Online column." 🤣@GNev2 and @Carra23 are back badgering each other on MNF. pic.twitter.com/othbvgLfxN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 23, 2021

Carragher, meanwhile, opted for Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe as his tip for this season’s breakthrough star in the Premier League, describing the midfielder as “outstanding”.

“I’m a massive fan. I loved watching him last season,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“Even though Arsenal have made such a poor start to the season, he was arguably the best player on the pitch against Brentford.

“Very rarely do I see any player, even the top players, be able to receive the ball on the back foot on both sides. I’m a huge fan of his.”

