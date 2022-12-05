Gary Neville says Jude Bellingham is a mix of former Ireland and England captains

A bold comparison to make.

Gary Neville has said that Jude Bellingham is a mix of former Ireland captain Roy Keane, and former England captain Steven Gerrard.

At just 19 years of age, Bellingham has been bossing the midfield throughout the World Cup, showing Gareth Southgate made the right decision by starting him for England.

While Bellingham is dominating midfields in the tournament, he is also chipping in with goals and assists in the opposition box, making him virtually unplayable.

Neville, speaking on Monday morning, went into detail about the youngster’s “absolutely brilliant” performance.

Gary Neville on Jude Bellingham

He said: “It’s easy to talk about the impact he had on the goals, and the way in which he contributed in that way, but I thought in the first 10 minutes… When games are at the most difficult, who stands out? He stood out.

“He looked like a sensation… This lad can do everything. Absolutely everything. They are very unique players.

“I was in the studio with Roy Keane last night, he could do everything. Steven Gerrard, he could do everything. He can defend, pass and attack.

“That’s what he reminds me of. To put him in that category, is really high praise… How at 19 he is delivering it though is the unique part. Roy Keane wasn’t delivering it at 19, neither was Steven Gerrard…”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Steven Gerrard

🇮🇪 Roy Keane@GNev2 compares Jude Bellingham to two greats of the game and says he’s never seen anyone do what he’s doing at the World Cup at 19-years-old. 🌟 #ThreeLions #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/e6I55oxQPS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 5, 2022

Jude Bellingham

Next up for England and Bellingham is a test against a strong France side in the quarter-finals.

While Kylian Mbappe is currently playing like the best player in the world, France will likely have concerns of their own over Bellingham, and the possibility that the England midfield overrun them.

With so many strong talents on the pitch, it will make for a very exciting game, with both sides feeling like they could get the job done and go the whole way.

