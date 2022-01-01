Gary Neville responds to John Terry’s claims he deserved an MBE

An incredibly on brand response.

Gary Neville has responded to John Terry’s claims that he deserved an MBE, in the most typical Gary Neville fashion imaginable.

Terry, who is relatively new to Twitter, took to social media to insist that some of his former England teammates should have been awarded for their efforts and services to football in the past.

The Chelsea legend wrote: “Can someone explain why Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ashley Cole, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney have never been honoured for their services to football. We are talking the BEST of the BEST EVER?”

Neville replied to say that he doesn’t feel he did enough as a footballer to earn such an award, but also said he would turn it down if he were to be offered one.

He replied: “I don’t think I’m anywhere near but I’d rather have a most improved player award for a Sunday team than an award off this lot.”

Neville has never been quiet with regards to his politics, and his distrust of the British government in general, specifically the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson, who he has labelled a racist in the past.

Gary Neville and John Terry

Terry seems to be suggesting that because the names mentioned played at the highest level of football for a number of years, they deserve to be recognised for their efforts.

And while the so-called golden generation of England players never won anything at international level, or even got to a final, at club level these players did achieve it all.

Ryan Giggs and David Beckham were both selected to receive awards, which makes it slightly more surprising that some of the names mentioned by Terry have not been awarded the honour.

However, whether or not more of the golden generation of England do get the call up, it can be safely assumed that Neville will reject it either way.

