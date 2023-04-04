Gary Neville takes blatant dig at Jermaine Jenas and Jamie O’Hara

The beginning of a potential war of words.

Gary Neville has taken a blatant dig at Jermaine Jenas and Jamie O’Hara over their opinions on Spurs.

Spurs suffered a 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night, thanks to an incredible last-minute goal by Michael Keane.

While it was a poor performance and result, it means that Spurs are still in the top four, and well in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Champions League qualification is the only thing Spurs have to play for now, as they have been knocked out of all three cup competitions.

The draw against Everton led to former players like Jenas and O’Hara weighing in on how poor the style of football was by the London club.

Jenas tweeted to say that can’t watch Spurs anymore, while O’Hara borderline stormed off from his talkSPORT show, referring to that group of players as “pathetic”.

I can’t watch this team anymore ffs 😡 #spurs — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) April 3, 2023

This led to a fascinating response by Neville, who has seemingly called out the two former Spurs men for their opinions.

Gary Neville vs Jermain Jenas and Jamie O’Hara

Neville tweeted: “Interesting seeing ex-Spurs players that never got near to Champions League places for years when they played for the club saying they can’t watch this current team now. Spurs are in 4th place currently ahead of Chelsea , Manchester United and Liverpool. Perspective!”

Interesting seeing ex-Spurs players that never got near to Champions League places for years when they played for the club saying they can’t watch this current team now. Spurs are in 4th place currently ahead of Chelsea , Manchester United and Liverpool. Perspective! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 4, 2023

Neville appeared on Monday Night Football last night and seemingly doubled down on this opinion, making it clear that he feels Spurs have not had a bad season so far.

He said: “They’re fourth in the league, they’d be third if they beat Southampton a few weeks ago. That’s where Tottenham should be!

“They’re in a good position… They’re picking up the pieces in the last few months of the season with Conte’s Number 2 in charge.”

