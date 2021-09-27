Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville for his ideal Man United Starting XI

“Ossie Ardiles wouldn’t pick that team…”

Jamie Carragher has mocked Gary Neville for the ideal Manchester United Starting XI that the former club captain went with.

Neville was fielding questions from his many followers on Twitter, when one fan asked him what his Man United starting team would be if everyone in the squad was fit.

Neville’s reply managed to fit both Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo into the lineup, while there was no room for Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho.

De G AWB

SHAW

MAGUIRE

VARANE MCT

POGBA BRUNO GREENWOOD

CAVANI

RONALDO https://t.co/LrKRyliZJ8 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2021

Neville’s nemesis/colleague Carragher took issue with a few aspects of this team, pointing out that Neville had previously suggested that Paul Pogba’s best position is on the left wing, but that he was playing him in central midfield in this team.

He also pointed out that Sancho, who the club chased for well over a year, wouldn’t be starting, and that Ronaldo would seemingly be out of position.

So is Pogba not a left winger anymore @GNev2 🤦‍♂️ The right winger you said the club were desperate for doesn’t play 🤨 & you’ve got Ronaldo wide 🤷‍♂️ Ossie Ardiles wouldn’t pick that team 😂😂 https://t.co/97rPj67lM7 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 27, 2021

Neville’s response to Carragher was quite simply that he was “just having fun with the fans, James”.

Elsewhere in this online Q&A, the Sky Sports pundit stated that footballers apologising for errors such as missed penalties is “embarrassing.”

Ronaldo and Cavani

Neville isn’t alone in wanting to play Ronaldo and Cavani together, with the Man United manager also looking for ways to get them playing alongside each other.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teased the idea of both of the veteran forwards playing together, recently saying: “It’s exciting to see them two together.

“I’m sure that’ll be a good partnership as well, wanting to be on the end of things. We’ve seen some teams dropping deeper against us, not giving us as much space in behind and that’s definitely two boys you’d like to have around the goal when that’s the scenario.

“I can see them two working well together.”

Cavani and Ronaldo did share the pitch against Aston Villa on Saturday, although briefly, during United’s 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, jamie carragher, Manchester United