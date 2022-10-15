Gary Neville takes aim at Jamie Carragher’s CBS Sports job

A very sly dig.

Gary Neville has poked fun at Jamie Carragher over his second job at CBS Sports, where the Liverpool man covers Champions League football.

Neville and Carragher have become quite the iconic duo from their time together on Sky Sports, where the two have been in some infamous arguments and some insightful and educational segments.

However, Carragher seems to have just as much fun when he’s on the American TV station that he does Champions League work with.

On a recent episode of The Overlap, one of the fans in attendance asked why Carragher was not there.

Gary Neville on Jamie Carragher

Neville replied: “He’s got his Champions League commitments. So we didn’t invite him, it’s a bonus to be fair.”

One member of the panel then pointed out that Carragher seems to have more fun when he is working with his midweek crew, which normally consists of himself, Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Kate Abdo.

Neville wasn’t having it though, responding: “Who’s that with? Thierry and Micah? Yeah, but it’s not serious punditry that, is it? It’s a bit jokey, like. It doesn’t belong on television that sort of stuff.”

Neville is right in that CBS Sports often do work that isn’t necessarily related to the games taking place, but it almost always makes for extremely entertaining television.

Trick questions. Allegations of cheating. And minus points. 🍿@kate_abdo hosts 'Hi my name is…' and Thierry, @micahrichards and @carra23 got competitive. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sjeDeEJYJJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2022

Plus, when they are tasked with actually talking about the football, they are well able to do so, with Carragher particularly impressing when it comes to that lane.

Perhaps Neville is slightly envious of his co-worker’s newfound friendship with Henry and Richards, but it doesn’t seem to be getting them down too much if Friday night is anything to go by.

We recently wrote about how football broadcasters in England could learn a thing or two from what CBS are doing. More on that here.

