Gary Neville responds to claims Harry Kane “hasn’t been the same” since interview

Neville clearly isn’t too pleased with the accusation.

Gary Neville has responded to claims that Harry Kane “hasn’t been the same” since the interview the two did together towards the end of last season.

The now infamous interview saw Kane and Neville take a leisurely stroll on a golf course, where the Spurs striker implied that he fancied a new challenge away from his club.

Himself and Neville discussed his situation, and Kane specifically said that he wanted to have a “conversation” with his club about how he could be playing in the biggest games.

Harry Kane transfer saga

Since then, Manchester City bid £100m for the England captain, but Spurs did not let him go. This led to Kane failing to show up for training, and a summer of constant speculation.

Speaking this week, former Spurs striker Darren Bent has said that the interview with Neville was a turning point for Kane and that he hasn’t been the same since.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “We know he’s not been great, but I don’t think he’s been at his best ever since he gave that interview with Gary Neville.

“If you look at him throughout the Euros as well, I know he got a few goals later on in the tournament, but he struggled…

“Again in the Crystal Palace game, I think that’s the first time in his career he’s never touched the ball in the opposition box.”

Neville very quickly responded to Bent’s comments and placed the blame on Daniel Levy, who allegedly went back on a “gentleman’s agreement” that he and Kane had.

More likely to have been when Daniel Levy backtracked 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wr58gw3vMn — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 21, 2021

Harry Kane’s start to the season

Kane has definitely had a poor start to the season, as he is still yet to bag a goal in the Premier League.

However, this is not unlike the England striker, as last season was the first time that he ever scored a goal in the month of August.

He has also grabbed a few goals in the Europa Conference League and will be hoping to get his season back on track with Spurs’ crucial game against Arsenal this weekend.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, harry kane