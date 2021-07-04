Gary Neville picks his England team for Euro 2020 semi-final

Is this the side that could beat Denmark?

England qualified for the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday night after an impressive 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome.

Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson helped Gareth Southgate’s men ensure they would be in the final four of the competition, where they will take on Denmark.

Former England international Gary Neville has weighed in on the upcoming Denmark game, saying who he feels should be put in the Starting 11.

Gary Neville chooses England team for semi-final

Neville said, when asked on Twitter, that he would go with the same team as the Ukraine game, but he would put Bukayo Saka back in the team.

Saka was replaced by Jadon Sancho on the night, after he picked up a minor injury in training during the week, so it’s safe to assume Neville means he would take Sancho out of the side.

Same team but Saka back in https://t.co/naS0L1DOht — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 4, 2021

This would mean that Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson would also be among those not to start in the crucial game.

Sancho, Manchester United’s latest signing, impressed against Ukraine, though he did not score a goal or register an assist on the night.

Saka on the other hand was awarded England’s man-of-the-match against Czech Republic during the group stages.

Gareth Southgate on England win

Speaking after the win against Ukraine, Southgate said that the semi-final being at Wembley is “fabulous”.

He said: “It’s fabulous. I suppose it’s still sinking in that it’s another semi-final – three in three years.

“We want to go two steps further… It’s fabulous for our country – a semi-final at Wembley.

“Everyone can really look forward to that – it’s brilliant.

“I know what will be happening at home. It’s lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it. It’s been a long year for everyone.

“I’m chuffed the two performances [against Germany and Ukraine] have brought so much happiness to people.”

England will take on Denmark at Wembley at 8pm on Wednesday night.

