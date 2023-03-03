Gary Neville agrees with Roy Keane on Declan Rice criticism

The England midfielder is getting plenty of criticism.

Gary Neville has discussed why clubs such as Manchester United should not sign Declan Rice this summer.

Rice looks almost guaranteed to leave West Ham at the end of the season, based on the interest in him and his comments about wanting to compete at the highest level.

The Hammers are not in the best place at the minute, and while they still could win the Europa Conference League, they may also have a relegation battle on their hands.

While David Moyes has said that Rice would cost over £100 million, Roy Keane reckons he would need to offer a lot more on the pitch if he is to be worth that much.

Speaking after Man United’s win over West Ham, Neville agreed, explaining the flaws in Rice’s game.

Gary Neville on Declan Rice

He said: “I heard what Roy said last night and I agree with him. I love Declan Rice, but I’ve said this for a long time about him, Jamie Carragher will tell you so.

“When we do Monday Night Football and West Ham play, we do a tactical camera, the high camera. But when I look at the world class holding midfielders that exist, Rice – he doesn’t score or assist enough so he needs to be in the category of a destroyer.

“Then you have to be someone who is highly competent on the ball in linking play, and have that knowledge of getting on the ball. I personally feel that Declan does need to go and work under a different setup. He needs to drive forward in his career.

“But I wouldn’t be spending £110 million on Declan Rice if I was Man United this summer. I would if it was £50 million, but not what’s being reported. Because I feel like he has got a lot of growth.”

It will be interesting to see what does happen next with Rice, with Arsenal currently the favourites to sign the England international.

