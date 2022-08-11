Gary Neville on the potential “horrific” outcome of Frenkie de Jong saga

The situation is just getting more and more messy.

Gary Neville has revealed what he believes could be the most “horrific” outcome of the Manchester United Frenkie de Jong saga that has gone on all summer.

With every passing day it feels as though United are less and less likely to sign the Dutch midfielder, despite the ongoing drama at Barcelona.

Most recently, Barcelona have claimed that De Jong’s contract could be illegal, and as a result he will need to take a pay cut if he is to stay at the club.

All of the information would suggest he should want to leave the club, but seeing as he hasn’t joined United yet, it’s starting to feel like he may not be too interested in a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

Neville says that the worst possible for outcome is that Chelsea come in at the end of the window and sign De Jong.

Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong situation

He said: “If they don’t get him, it’s embarrassing… Because of the relationship the player has with the manager.

“If he doesn’t want to come, they’d have switched off it a few weeks ago. They’re must be communication between the player and the manager, with De Jong saying ‘Wait for me, I’m coming’.

“If they don’t get him at the end, it’s embarrassing, if he stays at Barca. If he goes to Chelsea, it’s horrific.”

Chelsea are now the bookmakers’ favourites to sign De Jong, as the player himself is reportedly eager to play Champions League football.

If he goes to Chelsea he will have to fight his way into a very strong midfield, while he would immediately become United’s talisman in the same position.

Time will tell what happens with the Dutch international, but regardless, it is yet another example of mismanagement and poor recruitment at the club.

Read More About: Frenkie De Jong, gary neville, Manchester United