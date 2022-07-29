Gary Neville on why he “doesn’t care” if Man United sign Frenkie de Jong

“Barca are a disgrace to their great name…”

Gary Neville has explained why he doesn’t care whether or not Manchester United sign Frenkie de Jong.

Neville, over the past few days, has been publicly critical of Barcelona’s transfer business this summer.

Barcelona have had an excellent transfer window, despite their recent financial issues, signing some of the most exciting players in Europe, while spending a small fortune in the process.

They added to this by signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla, which prompted Neville to tweet about the Spanish club.

He wrote: “Does he know he doesn’t get paid his full wages if they want rid of him??

Someone replied to this tweet to say that the only reason Neville cares about Barcelona is because United are struggling to sign De Jong.

Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong

Neville replied to say that he doesn’t care about whether or not De Jong signs for United.

He wrote: “I actually don’t care if he signs for United or not! However it has highlighted a situation I’ve always been passionate about which is employers/clubs taking the piss out of workers/players and not paying them their due money! Barca are a disgrace to their great name!”

United remain heavily linked with De Jong, but with every passing day it seems less and less likely that they will get the transfer over the line.

De Jong is not being given regular gametime with Barcelona during their pre-season campaign, as he has quite a few midfielders seemingly ahead of him in Xavi Hernandez’ pecking order.

This has resulted in him playing in central defence when he comes on to the pitch, something which he mustn’t be too pleased with.

Perhaps his relationship with Ten Hag will result in him coming to Manchester, but as Neville points out, doing business dealings with Barcelona right now is far from easy.

