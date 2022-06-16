The shameful, embarrassing latest episode of Gary Neville’s The Overlap

Spineless.

David Beckham and Gary Neville have appeared together in a brand new advertisement for the Qatar World Cup, disguised as a new episode of The Overlap.

Neville flew to Qatar to interview his former England and Manchester United teammate, in what could be seen as just a pleasant chat between old friends.

But it’s not that. It’s so much worse.

The Qatar World Cup is one that is mired in controversy. Accusations of migrant deaths, bribery, and poor human rights record overall have made it feel like a fake World Cup (added to the fact it’s in Winter).

This is likely why David Beckham has been paid $277 million (yes, that is the correct figure) to promote the World Cup, and it is likely why this interview happened in the first place.

Neville has been brilliant in the past when it comes to calling out injustices in his own country, regularly demanding more of British politicians, especially Boris Johnson.

But not on the Sky Bet series The Overlap though. It’s a different man who presents this show.

A man who laughs like a schoolgirl when at the prospect of being in Qatar multiple times throughout the interview, and a man who didn’t ask a single difficult question throughout a 30-minute interview.

Neville is promoting the World Cup being in Qatar with this interview, and he knows it. He may have been told he wasn’t allowed ask Beckham anything too difficult about the tournament, but it should have been at that point he turned it down.

If he had the integrity that he wants politicians to have, he wouldn’t have gone ahead with an interview where the truth was being held back.

This is a man who released a documentary in 2020 about the World Cup, where he attempted to find out what was really going on in Qatar. “Nothing’s off boundaries, we have to ask the toughest questions”, he said, back then.

But when it comes to interviewing a former pal, what’s more important is questions about the local coffee, and why their England generation didn’t win anything (a question that every English footballer has been asked about 500 times).

My full episode with David is out now on The Overlap ❤️ We chat about why our England team didn't win , our hopes for The World Cup and so much more Give it a watch if you like 👍 https://t.co/xYpKCbaKFe pic.twitter.com/uuvj6L1HcX — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2022

Gary Neville and David Beckham talk Qatar

Beckham tells Neville in the interview that it’s great for the kids of Qatar, who will get to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi up close. It will enable them to dream about a future where they could be the superstars. That is, unless they are gay of course, which is illegal.

Beckham sold his soul to Qatar already, but it’s understandable to feel disappointed in Neville. After all, he cried for about three weeks straight at the prospect of the Super League. Where was that energy and passion in The Overlap? Perhaps he left it on the flight over.

The World Cup is going ahead. It’s too late for anything to be done about that now. But Neville has set the tone for how it is to be covered with this interview. Close your eyes and pretend the injustices don’t exist.

At the end of the day, Neville fancies a career in politics. And based on this interview, his ability to keep out of the way of the rich and powerful will probably see him become Prime Minister in ten years.

