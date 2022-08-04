Gary Neville tells Cristiano Ronaldo dressing room story that could give insight into his plans

Should he stay or should he go?

Gary Neville has recalled a story from his playing days that could give an insight into what Cristiano Ronaldo does this summer.

Ronaldo seemingly wants to leave the club, with the Portuguese striker desperate to play in the Champions League, and it is causing issues in Erik ten Hag’s dressing room.

In a new episode of The Overlap, Neville said that he feels as though Ronaldo leaving the club would be the best thing for all parties involved.

He said: “There’s also a style thing. I was watching some of the clips of the goals United scored on the tour. Some of the goals were brilliant. They’re not easy goals to score at any time of the season. I’m not sure they could score those goals and play that way that Ten Hag wants, in terms of the high press, with Ronaldo.

“I’m not sure he fits in.”

Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Neville then told a story from 15 years ago that he feels could be relevant when assessing what is going through Ronaldo’s head during this transfer window.

He said: “Every press conference is obliterated by the Ronaldo issue. I think, looking back, all the great managers, if a player becomes the dominating factor – there’s only one thing that has to happen. We all know it.

“I woke up this morning, that weather in Manchester was horrendous. It was rain everywhere. I remember him coming into the dressing room 15 years ago and saying ‘This is shit’. I remember him saying that 15 years ago when he was the best player in the world.”

Jamie Carragher was on the money as ever, when he quickly replied: “Now he’s saying it about the team.”

The Premier League season begins on Friday night with a game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

