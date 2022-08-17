Gary Neville unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s planned tell-all interview

“Stand up now and speak…”

Gary Neville is unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s planned tell-all interview, where the Manchester United forward is set to expose the mistruths reported by the media.

Ronaldo took to Instagram on Tuesday night to say that the media has been telling lies about him, and that all will be revealed when he does an interview in two weeks.

He said: “They know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks (sic). The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is.”

Neville is unhappy that Ronaldo is going to wait two weeks to conduct this interview, as he feels he should speak now to put to bed the rumours surrounding his future.

Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo interview

He wrote: “Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!”

While Neville is unhappy with Ronaldo waiting so long to speak out, it is quite clear that there is a reason he is doing so.

Many were quick to point out that Ronaldo’s planned interview is coincidentally scheduled for when the transfer window closes, meaning he will then know where he is playing his football this season.

Some would assume that the subject matter and tone of the interview will change depending on whether or not he is still a Man United player when it takes place.

Next up for United is a very difficult game against Liverpool at Old Trafford, with both sides desperate to pick up their first win of the season.

In fact, both teams will be aware of the fact that if they are to lose, they will be in the relegation zone.

