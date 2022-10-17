Gary Neville on what Man United were missing vs Newcastle

He was really missed in that midfield…

Gary Neville has explained why Christian Eriksen was such a big miss for Manchester United against Newcastle on Sunday.

United drew the game 0-0 at Old Trafford, and despite some massive chances for Fred and Marcus Rashford at the end of the game, only have themselves to blame.

They may feel as though they were denied what looked a stonewall penalty for a foul on Jadon Sancho, but the same thing happened to Callum Wilson in the first half, so a draw seems a fair result.

Neville believes that Eriksen not being well enough to play the game was a real blow for United, which showcases the need for further creativity in the team.

Eriksen missed the game through illness, while United fans will be hoping he is able to play against his former club Spurs on Wednesday night.

Gary Neville on Christian Eriksen

Speaking on his podcast, Neville said: “It didn’t feel like a good performance from United. Eriksen didn’t play… It looked like they missed him.

“They had Fred, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. I think when they’ve been doing really well, apart from at City which is just a phenomenal team, Eriksen is such a big player.

“When he doesn’t play, you maybe realise how big a player he is because he connects and glues the team together. He’s got the pass between the lines very quickly.

“He sees things, he looks over his shoulder, he’s scanning all the time. It was Paul Scholes who told me that, not through my own punditry.

“It allows them not to fall upon Fernandes. You’ve got two of them then. The balance was wrong today in the midfield in the first-half. There wasn’t quite the same fluidity.”

With an in-form Spurs side coming to Old Trafford on Wednesday, Eriksen will need to be at his best (if fit), in what could be a massive game in the hunt for top four.

