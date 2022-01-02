Gary Neville seriously impressed by Caoimhin Kelleher vs Chelsea

A performance to be proud of from the young Corkman.

Caoimhin Kelleher was given a start against Chelsea in one of the biggest games of his career thus far, and he did not disappoint himself in the slightest.

While he did concede two goals, it is absolutely undeniable that he could have done nothing about either, as both finishes were of the highest level.

In fact, Chelsea’s first goal came through Mateo Kovacic after Kelleher did quite well with a free-kick that was absolutely fizzed at him.

Gary Neville went out of his way to state that he felt Kelleher did quite well from the free-kick that ultimately led to the wondergoal.

Caoimhin Kelleher vs Chelsea

While the game was 0-0, Kelleher got put in an awkward position when the ball was given away to Christian Pulisic just over 10 yards out from the goal.

Seemingly left with an easy chance, the Corkman stood his ground, and dropped quickly to claim the ball at the perfect moment, showing some really impressive reflexes in the process.

Any fears that he was out of his depth in such a big game where put to bed quickly, and he seemed to grow with confidence from there.

Right on the hour mark, he pulled off a lovely save to keep the game at 2-2, and while the shot was hit at him, he still did really well to react quickly enough to keep the ball out.

63' – Wonderful reflexes from Kelleher to keep out a snap-volley inside the area. [2-2]#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/n24qqiBM4L — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2022

Gary Neville on Caoimhin Kelleher

With 10 minutes left, he made another nice save from a free-kick that really impressed Gary Neville, who went on to praise the young ‘keeper.

Speaking of the Liverpool keeper, he said: “He’s been very good. It’s a big ask and a big game to come into.

“I like what the goalkeeper has done, even on simple things like that. He’s looked really composed and quite calm all the way through this game.”

Before the game, Neville’s colleague Jamie Carragher was also full of praise for the 23-year-old, insisting he has impressed every time he has been called upon.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool