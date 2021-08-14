Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher outline where oppositions will exploit Ben White

“He is a target.”

Brentford defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the opening game of the Premier League on Friday night, and all eyes were on new Gunners signing Ben White.

White started the game, and while it was not a disaster of a debut, he was bullied on occasion by Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who won a number of headers against the former Brighton defender.

Gary Neville on Arsenal defenders

Speaking after the game, Neville was critical of the Arsenal defence’s performance, and said that they will have left the Brentford pitch feeling like they’d been “bullied”.

He said: “A game of football is really difficult if your centre-backs are getting messed around by the opposition forwards and that’s happened from minute one tonight.

“There’s nothing worse than thinking your team are a little bit soft. Brentford have looked at them and thought, ‘yeah, we’ll have you’, and that’s the worst feeling.

“Arsenal fans will go away from here tonight thinking ‘we’ve been bullied’.”

Gary Neville on Ben White

Speaking specifically about White, Neville said: “You know when we say he’s good on the ball? That was something we used to say 15 years ago. I actually think most centre-backs now at top six clubs are good on the ball.

“They can get it out of their feet, they can play good passes they can play diagonal switches.

“Harry Maguire is good on the ball. John Stones is good on the ball. Van Dijk is good on the ball… We’ve got to stop saying that. Every centre-back now in the top six is good on the ball. The difference will be, can he defend his goal?

“If you’re playing Arsenal next week, you’re going to be looking at that and thinking ‘we’ll stick it on him, we’ll put it up against him’, because he is a target.

“This is not an attack on Ben White, it’s just a reality check tonight that he’s at a club now where he’s going to be judged differently than he was last season at Brighton.”

Next up for Arsenal is a Chelsea side that just signed Romelu Lukaku, which Jamie Carragher was unsurprisingly worried about, on behalf of the Gunners and Ben White.

