Gary Neville explains why Arsenal didn’t deserve to win against Man United

He disagrees with Mikel Arteta’s comments.

Gary Neville has explained why Arsenal didn’t deserve to win against Manchester United, and what went wrong for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal looked on top at one point in the game, and after they equalised, it seemed like they were going to go on and win it.

However, when United got a second, it seemed as though Arteta panicked, and he made a triple substitution that seemed to change the pace of the game.

Speaking after the match, Gary Neville said that he saw the same old naivety in Arsenal, despite their much-improved performance.

Gary Neville on Arsenal vs Man United

He said: “What shocked Arsenal was that second goal going in. It came against the run of play and Arsenal did not handle that point in the game very well.

“They deserved to lose the game because they never handled that second goal going in. Arsenal, if they just kept playing the way they were, they’d have got back into the game.

“As soon as they lost their shape with all those substitutions, United were always likely to score that third on the counter attack.

Roy Keane agreed, asking why players a big club would drop their head after they concede.

He said: “Why should you be shocked when a team scores against you? 2-1 isn’t game over. They didn’t handle it and that’s their own fault.”

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson also agreed, insisting that Arsenal got too excited when the game went 1-1 in the second-half.

🗣️ "They deserved to lose the game" Gary Neville believes Arsenal still show a lack of maturity and were 'naive' in their loss against Man Utd today. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/IvLO9vKhLZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Gary Neville on Arsenal

Neville then called back to a game Arsenal lost to Spurs at the end of last season, and said that this performance reminded him of that game.

He concluded: “They showed a lack of maturity, no doubt. They were really good today. But against Spurs last season, they got played. In the last 20 minutes today, there was naivety there.

“They should not be doing what they were doing.”

