Gary Neville smugly brings up previous Arsenal comments

He has seemingly been proven correct.

Gary Neville has taken to Twitter to smugly bring up previous Arsenal comments he made earlier in the season.

Throughout this Premier League title race, Neville has been adamant that City would eventually be crowned the winners.

This is despite Arsenal looking like the strongest team at regular points throughout the season, while City were slipping up and looking shaky.

Neville, whenever he was asked, maintained that City would come good, and that they would find their strongest XI and go on a run.

When people suggested that this Arsenal team looked different, and more suited to dealing with Pressure, Neville drew on his own experiences and said that there is a lot to be said for having “been there before”, and that title races often come down to experience.

Gary Neville’s Arsenal comments

He said: “When they (City) start to purr, which at some point I think they will, they will start to motor on and will really hunt Arsenal down. We [at Man Utd] used to do it at times. There were times when it didn’t work – Blackburn held us off [in 1995], Newcastle didn’t [in 1996].

“Arsenal could hold off Manchester City but I don’t think they will once the real run-in starts. The run-in doesn’t start for another nine games – it doesn’t start until around April.”

Neville’s comments about April do seem particularly accurate, as City haven’t dropped a point in April, while Arsenal haven’t won a game.

The Sky Sports pundit unsurprisingly shared a clip of his old comments and implied there may be a new episode of The Overlap to discuss it.

Next up for Arsenal is a game against London rivals Chelsea, while City have to continue managing the Champions League on top of their title run-in.

Read next: Frank Lampard speaks following yet another Chelsea defeat

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, gary neville