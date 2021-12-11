Gary Neville explains why Anthony Martial must leave Man United

He believes it’s time to go.

Gary Neville has explained why he believes Anthony Martial should leave Manchester United.

This comes after Martial’s agent came out on Friday to say that the French international is looking to leave the club in January, as he wants to get regular football under his belt.

Martial’s minutes have been limited this season, thanks to a combination of bad form, injuries, and some major signings in his position.

His agent believes that the 26-year-old has reached a point in his career where playing football is the most important thing, something Neville agrees with.

Gary Neville on Anthony Martial

He said: “I think if they can get good money for him I would. I probably would have said that if they could have got good money for him in the summer, with the players they’ve got then yes I would. I think the time has come.

“I think they’ve always been wary of getting burnt. Of him leaving for £25 million and then going on to become a £100 million player because he is a special talent.

“I just don’t think he’ll ever work at Old Trafford, to the extent they’ve got (Marcus) Rashford, (Mason) Greenwood, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Edinson) Cavani, other players as well.

“I just think now is the time for him to leave and go and play regular football. I think it’s the right time.”

Anthony Martial at Man United

Despite his limited playing time this season, Martial did pick up a nice goal against Everton at Old Trafford back in October.

However, just as it may have looked as if he was going to go on a run of form, he suffered an injury later in that same game.

If he is to leave the club, as Neville suggested, he will be remembered fondly for some iconic moments, though the overriding feeling could be one of ‘what if’, as he failed to deliver on his potential consistently.

