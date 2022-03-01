Gary Neville admits he was wrong about Liverpool

He made the wrong call a few months ago.

Gary Neville has admitted that he may have been wrong about Liverpool this season, after suggesting that the team were in decline.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recently won the Carabao Cup, and find themselves in a position where they could genuinely look at winning another three trophies this season.

They are second in the league, hot on the tails of Manchester City, while they are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup and all-but through to the next level of the Champions League knockout stages.

While it’s extremely unlikely that they win all four, even if they manage to win one more trophy, it will be an excellent season for the side.

Speaking after Sunday’s Carabao Cup win, Neville said that he feels Liverpool could do something “incredible” this season.

Gary Neville on Liverpool

He said: “I thought Liverpool were in decline. In decline from a very, very high place.

“They were one of the best teams that you’ll see in Premier League a few years ago when they won it.

“What I think they’ve done is dip off that level a little bit, but now it feels like they’re coming back and they could have an incredible season this year.

“They could go on to win the Premier League, they’re still in the Champions League, they’ve obviously got a trophy to play for today – I think the winner of this trophy today will be in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Liverpool’s quadruple hopes

While Neville is tipping Liverpool to do something incredible, a quadruple does seem extremely unlikely at present.

Despite how excellent Klopp’s team is, they face fierce competition in the Premier League and Champions League, with the FA Cup potentially being their best bet.

They take on Norwich from Anfield at 8.15pm on Wednesday night, where Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to start.

