Gary Lineker proposes interesting concept for new World Cup format

It’s so crazy that it just might work.

Gary Lineker has proposed an interesting concept for a new World Cup format that would be a complete change to the norm.

Off the back of Arsene Wenger’s proposed plans to hold the competition every two years, Lineker said that he absolutely loves the World Cup, and would want to see it as often as possible.

However, he did express caution about the possibility of it occurring every two years, and said his mind is not fully made up yet.

Gary Lineker on change to World Cup format

“I’d have it every year. But that’s not really realistic of course. The only way they could do it is to massively reduce the amount of qualifiers, so they would perhaps play them all in a small period of time, perhaps all in one city, because we’ve got to start thinking about the environment. There are a lot of issues.

“People think the ‘specialness’ of the World Cup is the fact that it is every four years but the Champions League is played every year and does it make it weaker? no! it makes it even better!

“I’m open-minded at the moment, I’d like to listen to both arguments.”

He then said, slightly in jest, what he would do if he was in charge of deciding what to do with the World Cup.

He said: “Lots of countries will… What they should do, what would be a really great idea, they want more countries – start with 64 countries, and make it a straight knock-out competition. That’d be proper.”

Potential World Cup format change

Wenger said that the response to his proposal has been “very positive” thus far.

“Overall, I think I have got a very positive response, but this decision is a democratic decision and will be made certainly by the 211 countries who are affiliated to FIFA. I think that we continue to consult people,” said Wenger.

