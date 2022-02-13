Gary Lineker fumes over late West Ham equaliser

Not a happy man…

Gary Lineker was not one bit happy over West Ham’s late equaliser against Leicester on Sunday evening.

Craig Dawson put the ball in the back of the net for West Ham with just minutes left on the clock, and it appeared to touch his arm on the way in.

After a brief VAR check, the goal was given, and Leicester had to settle for a point after being 2-1 up.

Leicester protested the decision briefly, while Dawson himself did appear slightly concerned while he celebrated the goal.

Gary Lineker on Leicester vs West Ham

Lineker took to Twitter after the game to say that he could tell that Dawson knew it went off his arm based on his post-match interview.

The Leicester fan said: “Still cannot believe it wasn’t given as handball. Dawson knew it went in off his arm by his reaction in the post-match interview. One of those spells where everything is going wrong.”

Still cannot believe it wasn’t given as handball. Dawson knew it went in off his arm by his reaction in the post match interview. One of those spells where everything is going wrong. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 13, 2022

He continued: “Tough watching Leicester at present, but I wouldn’t be too critical of either the players or the manager. There’s clearly no lack of effort, it’s more a crisis of confidence and rotten luck with injuries. We’ve been punching above our financial weight for years. Keep the faith.”

The pundits in the Sky Sports studio did not agree on the decision, with Jamie Carragher feeling as though it should have been given, while Graeme Souness said it should have been disallowed.

🗣️ "That's majority on the skin."

🗣️ "It's no, Graeme!" Disagreements on the legitimacy of West Ham's equaliser on the Super Sunday panel… 👀 pic.twitter.com/eUJHQt18z7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2022

Leicester vs West Ham

This point leaves Leicester in 11th place, while West Ham remain in the top four due to some surprising results elsewhere this weekend.

West Ham remain ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who both dropped points over the weekend, with Spurs having lost to Wolves earlier in the day.

