Gary Lineker takes Senegal game for granted with supreme confidence

He’s planning England’s route to the final already.

Gary Lineker is completely taking England’s game against Senegal for granted with his latest comments about Kyle Walker.

The BBC pundit has advised England to rest Walker in their Round of 16 game, because of how he could potentially deal with Kylian Mbappe in the quarter-final.

Lineker is clearly not too worried about Senegal, as he feels as though Walker can be rested, to make sure that he is 100% fit and ready to play against France.

Gary Lineker on Kyle Walker

The former England international said: “Kyle Walker should not be in England’s team to play Senegal. England cannot afford for Walker to get injured because he’s probably the only full-back on the planet that can compete with Kylian Mbappe and that is the French team.”

Lineker doesn’t seem too concerned about potentially losing against Senegal, or the thought of Poland beating France, as he is already hoping Gareth Southgate picks his team with the quarter-final in mind.

He isn’t alone in his thoughts either, with Walcott also suggesting Walker is one of few players capable of dealing with a player like Mbappe.

The former Arsenal winger said: “I feel like Mbappe would struggle against his [Walker’s] physicality, if I’m honest.

“He plays in the French league, which is a different kettle of fish to the Premier League and Walker has so much experience in the Champions League.”

Lineker will certainly have egg on his face if Senegal pull off an upset at 7pm on Sunday night.

