Gary Lineker unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo winning Player of the Month

Gary Lineker is unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo winning Player of the Month for September ahead of Mo Salah.

Ronaldo was rewarded for his performances in September, which saw him score two goals at home against Newcastle, and one away at West Ham.

He beat out Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Lineker took to Twitter to say that Ronaldo has been “terrific”, but that Salah was “comfortably” the best player across the league in September.

Ronaldo did some excellent work in September outside of the Premier League, including a last-minute winner against Villarreal and the opener against Young Boys, both of which came in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Player of the Month win

Ronaldo took to Twitter to say that “the results will come” at United, after he was awarded the accolade.

“Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League.

“Thanks to all my team-mates at Man United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!”

Ronaldo or Salah?

Lineker may be slightly biased because of Salah’s extraordinary performance against Manchester City last weekend, but that was in fact in October and not September.

However, Salah did also have as good a month as Ronaldo did on the goalscoring front. The Liverpool forward scored three goals as well, one against Leeds, one against Crystal Palace and another vs Brentford.

And while he missed out on the award for September, based on what has happened in October so far he is definitely one of the favourites for this month’s Player of the Month.

Perhaps it will be decided when United take on Liverpool on 24 October, with both players certainties to start if they are fit.

